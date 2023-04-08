Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ryan McMahon (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is hitting .200 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- McMahon has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.07).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Nationals will look to Williams (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.