The Colorado Avalanche (48-24-6) will try to prolong a nine-game road win streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-11), who have lost six in a row at home, on Sunday, April 9 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT

TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-280) Ducks (+235) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 36 of their 57 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.2%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -280 or shorter, Colorado has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 73.7% chance to win.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 260 (13th) Goals 197 (31st) 212 (6th) Goals Allowed 322 (32nd) 60 (8th) Power Play Goals 35 (30th) 50 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 71 (30th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Avalanche with DraftKings.

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Colorado went over four times.

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche's 3.3 average goals per game add up to 260 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Avalanche have given up the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 212 (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +48 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.