Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 1-for-1 with two RBI last time in action, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .231 with two doubles and three walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Kuhl (0-0) pitches for the Nationals to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
