Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has two doubles while batting .179.
- In five of eight games this season, Tovar got a hit, but only one each time.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Tovar has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Nationals will look to Kuhl (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
