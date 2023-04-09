Ezequiel Tovar -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has two doubles while batting .179.

In five of eight games this season, Tovar got a hit, but only one each time.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Tovar has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

