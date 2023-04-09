Jurickson Profar -- 1-for-1 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .143 with a double and a walk.
  • In three of six games this year, Profar got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
  • Profar has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Kuhl (0-0) takes the mound for the Nationals to make his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
