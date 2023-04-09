Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- 1-for-1 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .143 with a double and a walk.
- In three of six games this year, Profar got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
- Profar has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Kuhl (0-0) takes the mound for the Nationals to make his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
