The Denver Nuggets (52-29) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on ALT and NBCS-CA.

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and NBCS-CA

ALT and NBCS-CA

Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 119 - Kings 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4.5)

Nuggets (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



The Kings have had more success against the spread than the Nuggets this year, putting up an ATS record of 45-35-1, compared to the 43-36-2 mark of the Nuggets.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (51.7%).

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 49.4% of the time this season (40 out of 81), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 81).

The Kings have a .686 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-16) this season, better than the .450 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (9-11).

Nuggets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Denver is 11th in the league offensively (115.9 points scored per game) and 10th defensively (112.7 points allowed).

This season the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists at 28.9 per game.

In 2022-23 the Nuggets are 17th in the league in 3-point makes (11.9 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38%).

Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.2% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.8% are 2-pointers.

