On Sunday, Kris Bryant (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Nationals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -130)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.

Bryant will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.

Bryant has gotten a hit in all nine games this season, with more than one hit twice.

In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Bryant has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings