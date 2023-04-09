Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kris Bryant (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Nationals.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
- Bryant will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in all nine games this season, with more than one hit twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Bryant has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kuhl (0-0) starts for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.