Mike Moustakas -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)

  • Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Moustakas picked up at least one hit 43 times last season in 78 games played (55.1%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.1%).
  • Including the 78 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (7.7%), leaving the ballpark in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Moustakas drove in a run in 21 of 78 games last season (26.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (5.1%).
  • He came around to score 26 times in 78 games (33.3%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (5.1%).

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
38 GP 39
.171 AVG .248
.293 OBP .296
.261 SLG .411
6 XBH 13
2 HR 5
9 RBI 16
42/16 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
38 GP 40
16 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (67.5%)
3 (7.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.0%)
12 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%)
2 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%)
8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (32.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Kuhl (0-0) pitches for the Nationals to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
