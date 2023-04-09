After going 3-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Chad Kuhl) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza has two doubles while batting .303.

Daza has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), including four multi-hit games (50.0%).

In eight games played this season, he has not homered.

Daza has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings