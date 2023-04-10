The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon has an OPS of .850, fueled by an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
  • Blackmon has had a hit in seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, one per game).
  • Matz (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
