Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .300 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Diaz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer in his last games.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in seven games this year (70.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, one per game).
- Matz (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
