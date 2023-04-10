On Monday, Ezequiel Tovar (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .188 with two doubles.

In six of nine games this season, Tovar got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.

Tovar has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

