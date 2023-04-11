On Tuesday, C.J. Cron (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron leads Colorado in total hits (nine) this season while batting .257 with five extra-base hits.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 135th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

This season, Cron has totaled at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In two games this year, Cron has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

