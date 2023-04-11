Elias Diaz -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .303 with four walks and six runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 61st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
  • Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .467 with one homer.
  • Diaz has had a base hit in eight of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • Mikolas (0-1) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
