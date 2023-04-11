After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .207.
  • In five of eight games this season, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Profar has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.97).
  • The Cardinals allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Mikolas (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.