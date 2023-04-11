(5-6) will take on the (3-7) at Coors Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 Ks, Kyle Freeland will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Cardinals have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +145. A 12-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored five times and won two of those games.

The Cardinals have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Rockies have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 2-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

