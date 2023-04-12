On Wednesday, Jurickson Profar (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .219 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Profar is batting .294 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In six of nine games this season, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Profar has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

