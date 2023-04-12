On Wednesday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is hitting .295 with three doubles.

Daza is batting .400 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Daza has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this season.

Daza has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 11 games so far this season.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings