Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alan Trejo is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Tommy Milone and the Seattle MarinersApril 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 14 against the Cardinals) he went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .357 with a double.
- Twice in eight games this year, Trejo has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Trejo has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
- Milone gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 36-year-old lefty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.