Elehuris Montero is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .333.
  • Montero has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Montero has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • In six of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Gonzales (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his third this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.