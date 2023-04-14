Elias Diaz -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (13) this season while batting .342 with five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
  • Diaz will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .615 with two homers during his last games.
  • This season, Diaz has posted at least one hit in 10 of 13 games (76.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Gonzales (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
