Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .209 with four doubles and a walk.
- Tovar has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
- Tovar has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Gonzales (1-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
