Ezequiel Tovar -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .209 with four doubles and a walk.
  • Tovar has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Gonzales (1-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.