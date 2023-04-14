Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will see Austin Gomber on the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -165 +140 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 matchups.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 2-6 when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of its 13 opportunities.

The Rockies have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-4 2-4 3-2 2-6 3-6 2-2

