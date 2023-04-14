Ryan McMahon -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon is hitting .227 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • McMahon has picked up a hit in nine games this year (69.2%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 23.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • McMahon has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Gonzales (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
