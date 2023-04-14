Ryan McMahon -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is hitting .227 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

McMahon has picked up a hit in nine games this year (69.2%), including one multi-hit game.

In 23.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings