After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has four doubles and three walks while batting .200.

In eight of 13 games this year, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 13 games played this season, he has not homered.

Tovar has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

