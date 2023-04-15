Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kris Bryant -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 15 at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Mariners.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .434, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.
- Bryant has had a hit in 12 of 13 games this year (92.3%), including multiple hits four times (30.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Bryant has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six of 13 games so far this season.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
