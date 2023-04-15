A pair of hot hitters, Ty France and Charlie Blackmon, will try to keep it going when the Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Rockies vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 15 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

The Rockies rank seventh in MLB with a .267 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 61 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has an 8.0 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.28 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.463 WHIP this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Feltner heads to the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits against the Washington Nationals.

In two starts, Feltner has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Ryan Feltner Chad Kuhl 4/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-4 Home German Márquez Steven Matz 4/11/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Home Kyle Freeland Miles Mikolas 4/12/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Home José Ureña Jack Flaherty 4/14/2023 Mariners L 5-3 Away Austin Gomber - 4/15/2023 Mariners - Away Ryan Feltner George Kirby 4/16/2023 Mariners - Away German Márquez Luis Castillo 4/17/2023 Pirates - Home Kyle Freeland Rich Hill 4/18/2023 Pirates - Home José Ureña Vince Velásquez 4/19/2023 Pirates - Home Austin Gomber Johan Oviedo 4/20/2023 Phillies - Away Ryan Feltner Matt Strahm

