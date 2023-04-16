The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 224.5 points 52 times.

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.

Denver sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.

Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

