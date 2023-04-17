Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and three RBI), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .188 with four doubles and four walks.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.
- Tovar has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Pirates have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 43-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
