Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Kris Bryant (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .393, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Bryant has gotten at least one hit in 86.7% of his games this year (13 of 15), with at least two hits four times (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Bryant has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in six of 15 games so far this year.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 43-year-old has a 7.20 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
