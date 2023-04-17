The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon head into the first of a three-game series against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at Coors Field.

The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rockies (-145). The total for the matchup is set at 11.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockiesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rockies -145 +120 11.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rockies covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies are 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Colorado has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Rockies have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

In the 16 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Colorado, it has combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-8-0).

The Rockies have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-4 2-7 3-3 2-8 3-8 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.