Yonathan Daza -- hitting .308 with four doubles and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is batting .268 with four doubles.

In 71.4% of his 14 games this season, Daza has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this year.

Daza has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

