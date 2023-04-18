The Seattle Kraken take the road to square off against the Colorado Avalanche for the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

You can turn on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Avalanche and the Kraken square off.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL 10/21/2022 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players