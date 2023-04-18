The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (hitting .448 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with 17 hits and an OBP of .393 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 12 of 17 games this season (70.6%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this year (35.3%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (29.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings