Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has an OPS of .857, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .477 this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 64th in slugging.
- In 14 of 16 games this year (87.5%) Bryant has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Bryant has had an RBI in five games this season.
- In seven of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Velasquez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
