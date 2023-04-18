Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, April 18 features the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning playing at 7:30 PM ET on .

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR 12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR 12/3/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TB

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

With 280 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the league's eighth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 33 goals over that span.

Lightning Key Players