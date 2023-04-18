Tuesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7) and the Colorado Rockies (5-12) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-6, with the Pirates securing the victory. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on April 18.

The Rockies will call on Jose Urena (0-2) against the Pirates and Vince Velasquez (1-2).

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 13 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rockies covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Rockies have won two of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

Colorado has a record of 2-3 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockies, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Colorado ranks 24th in the majors with 66 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.30).

Rockies Schedule