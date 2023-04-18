Rockies vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take the field against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Coors Field.
The Rockies are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (-110). A 13-run over/under has been listed for this contest.
Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|13
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rockies have a record of 1-3.
- The Rockies and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rockies covered the spread.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have gone 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).
- Colorado has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rockies have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- Colorado has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-8-0 record against the over/under.
- The Rockies have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-5
|2-7
|3-3
|2-9
|3-8
|2-4
