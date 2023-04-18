On Tuesday, April 18 at 8:40 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies (5-12) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7) at Coors Field. Jose Urena will get the ball for the Rockies, while Vince Velasquez will take the hill for the Pirates.

The Rockies are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (-110). The total for the game has been set at 13 runs.

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Urena - COL (0-2, 9.90 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won twice.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Rockies have a record of 2-3 (40%).

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Rockies were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Colorado and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have come away with nine wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won nine of 16 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (-105) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

