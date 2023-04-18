The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is batting .196 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (58.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 17), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings