On Wednesday, Alan Trejo (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo has two doubles while hitting .261.
  • Trejo has gotten a hit in three of 12 games this year (25.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this year.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in one of 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.