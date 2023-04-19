The Milwaukee Bucks are 8-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8)

Heat (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Bucks (42-35-5 ATS) have covered the spread 51.2% of the time, 14.6% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.

When the spread is set as 8 or more this season, Milwaukee (10-14) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.7%) than Miami (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (50%).

The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Bucks Performance Insights

With 116.9 points per game on offense, Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA. At the other end, it allows 113.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Bucks are putting up 25.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Bucks are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers (accounting for 65.3% of the team's baskets) and 44.6% threes (34.7%).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).

The Heat are 25th in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

