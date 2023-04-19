On Wednesday, C.J. Cron (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is hitting .242 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Cron has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
  • He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 16 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo (1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
