Elehuris Montero -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is hitting .289 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Montero has recorded a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Montero has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Oviedo (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
