Elehuris Montero -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .289 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Montero has recorded a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Montero has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings