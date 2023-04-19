Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After hitting .467 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with 19 hits, batting .345 this season with seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has had an RBI in seven games this season (38.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%).
- He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 32nd in WHIP (1.200), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.