On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .200 with four doubles and four walks.

In 10 of 16 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 16 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Tovar has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings