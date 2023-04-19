On Wednesday, Harold Castro (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .148 with .

In four of 10 games this season, Castro got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.

Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this year.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

