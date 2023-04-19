Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- batting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .224 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Profar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 during his last outings.
- This year, Profar has totaled at least one hit in 11 of 15 games (73.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 32nd in WHIP (1.200), and 28th in K/9 (9.3).
