Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After batting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Pirates.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Bryant has picked up a hit in 15 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Bryant has had an RBI in six games this year.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (47.1%), including one multi-run game.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
