The Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies will play on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Andrew McCutchen and Elias Diaz among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.

Colorado is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 69 (3.8 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Rockies rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.28 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.503 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (0-3) will take the mound for the Rockies, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Gomber has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Mariners L 5-3 Away Austin Gomber Tommy Milone 4/15/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Away Ryan Feltner George Kirby 4/16/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Noah Davis Luis Castillo 4/17/2023 Pirates L 14-3 Home Kyle Freeland Rich Hill 4/18/2023 Pirates L 5-3 Home José Ureña Vince Velásquez 4/19/2023 Pirates - Home Austin Gomber Johan Oviedo 4/20/2023 Phillies - Away Ryan Feltner Matt Strahm 4/21/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 4/22/2023 Phillies - Away Kyle Freeland Zack Wheeler 4/23/2023 Phillies - Away José Ureña Zack Wheeler 4/24/2023 Guardians - Away Austin Gomber Peyton Battenfield

